Punjab: 55-year-old man stuck in 70-ft-deep pit in Jalandhar for over 35 hours, rescue operation underway

Image Source : ANI Man stuck in 70-ft-deep pit in Jalandhar

Punjab: A 55-year-old man has been stuck in a 70-feet-deep trench for more than 35 hours in Jalandhar district of Punjab. Efforts are underway to rescue the man who entered the pit to free some part of the boring machine that got stuck underneath. According to officials, the man, identified as Suresh entered the pit along with another worker on Saturday.

According to officials, the other worker came out, and Suresh got trapped. The pit was dug to erect a pillar as part of the expressway project.

The rescue operation started on Saturday evening and continued throughout Sunday but Suresh is yet to be rescued. According to reports, the rescuers are facing trouble to rescue Suresh as the soft earth continues to cave in as they dig deeper to reach the man. A pond near the digging site is also posing a challenge, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) of Jalandhar Jasbir Singh on Monday said the rescue operation was underway. The district administration and the National Disaster Response Force are conducting the operation to rescue Suresh who hails from Haryana's Jind.

Earth excavation machines had been pressed into service. A medical team and an ambulance have also been stationed at the site, officials said. An official of the National Highways Authority of India on Sunday said both the workers, having experience in the job, were sent into the pit with oxygen cylinders and protective gear. All safety protocols were followed, he had said.

