Punjab: Massive protests break out at Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide

Punjab news: A student of Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) died by suicide, triggering massive protests around the college campus by students. However, Police have claimed that the student died because of personal reasons.

Students gathered in large numbers last night inside the Lovely Professional University campus to protest over the suicide of the first-year student of B. Design. The Kapurthala Police received a call about the suicide at around 5:30 pm yesterday (September 20). Soon after, protests broke out.

"We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway," DSP Phagwara said in a statement. The Lovely Professional University (LPU) also issued a statement stating it is providing full support to the authorities for further probe.

