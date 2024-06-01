Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: No clear winner likely in border state with Congress in lead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE

Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: The India TV-CNX exit poll result on Saturday predicted that Congress is likely to lead in Punjab with 4-6 seats, while the BJP may trail with 2-3 seats. The India TV-CNX exit poll result also mentioned that AAP may win over 2-3 seats in the state, while Akali Dal has to settle for 1-3 seats.





It is pertinent to note that the AAP, Congress and BJP contested on all seats on its own. Shiromani Akali Dal, which had contested the 2019 polls in alliance with the BJP, also fought on all seats. The AAP had announced to go solo in the state, ditching Congress. Both parties are part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc at the national level, however, both decided to fight on their own in Punjab. Earlier, AAP exuded confidence in winning all the constituencies in the state.In Punjab, voters cast their votes on June 1 (seventh phase), thus determining the fate of all the candidates, including those seeking to regain their existing seats or others vying for their first term in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among the total 13 seats in Punjab, all eyes are on the Amritsar and Patiala seats. The BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjeet Singh Sandhu in Amritsar, while Patiala will see a contest among former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife, Preneet Kaur, representing the BJP, and other notable candidates from Congress and AAP.As announced by the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes for all 13 seats in Punjab, along with the remaining 530 seats across the country, will be held on June 4. Of the total 545 seats in the Parliament, polling was held across 543 seats, with the remaining two seats filled by nominated representatives of the Anglo-Indian community if the President feels this community has not been adequately represented.The state is witnessing a four-cornered contest with major parties, including AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, fighting on their own. For the first time, BSP has also fielded candidates for a few seats in the state.Key battles include the Patiala seat, where Preneet Kaur (BJP), Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi (Congress), and Dr. Balbir Singh (AAP) are competing. In Amritsar, the BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. In Khadoor Sahib, pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, currently jailed in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), is contesting as an independent candidate. In Bhatinda, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal faces candidates from Congress, AAP, and BJP. Ludhiana sees a contest primarily between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, with past runners-up from the Lok Insaaf Party and Aam Aadmi Party.In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats going to the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party. In 2014, SAD and AAP each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats.