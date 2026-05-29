AAP sweeps Moga Municipal Corporation Election by winning 7 wards, others yet to open account

Chandigarh:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday made a big victory and emerged as the single largest party by winning 7 wards in Moga Municipal Corporation Elections. However, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to win any ward as the counting of votes is still underway.

Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 (50 wards):

Only 5 results are available so far.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 07

Independnets: 00

Congress: 00

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD): 00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 00

Moga (50 Wards): Congress: 20, AAP: 04, SAD: 15, BJP: 01, Independents: 10.

What happened in 2021 polls?

In the 2021 civic elections, Congress had swept the corporation by winning 20 out of 50 wards, while SAD won 15 seats, BJP got just one seat, Independent candidates won 10 wards.

Congress: 20

AAP: 04

SAD: 15

BJP: 01

Independents: 10

Voter turnout

The overall voter turnout in the 2026 local body elections in Punjab stood at around 64 per cent, according to the Punjab State Election Commission. As per the latest available figures, the voter turnout in the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections was approximately 61.5 per cent. A total of 73,233 voters were eligible to cast their votes in the Kapurthala civic polls, including 35,741 male voters, 37,483 female voters, and 9 third-gender voters.

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Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sarabjit Kaur from AAP wins from Ward No 44