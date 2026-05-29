May 29, 2026
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  3. Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sarabjit Kaur from AAP wins from Ward No 44
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Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sarabjit Kaur from AAP wins from Ward No 44

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: In 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1.

Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Moga Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm. It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held control of the outgoing civic body house, with Parveen Kumar Sharma serving as the last Mayor prior to the polls. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In the 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Indian Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 103 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations such as Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. This time, over 36 lakh voters exercised their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

In this election, a total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the local body elections in the state. Ruling party AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

Live updates :Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

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  • 8:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Moga: 229 candidates are contesting for the 50 wards

    For Moga Municipal Corporation, a total of 229 candidates are contesting for the 50 wards. 

  • 8:42 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: AAP leading in one ward

    As per the latest updates from the Moga Municipal Corporation election 2026, AAP is leading in 1 ward, Congress is not leading in any wards, BJP is leading in 0 wards, SAD is leading in 0 wards, IND is leading in 0 wards. 

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Clear lead for AAP with 63 uncontested wins in Punjab

    As the counting started amid tight security, a total of 80 candidates have been elected unopposed in several municipalities across Punjab. The figures also showed a clear lead for AAP with 63 uncontested victories, followed by SAD with 9, Independents with 7 and Congress with 1 unopposed win.

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total No of Nagar Panchayats:

    Total No of Nagar Panchayats:
    1. Ajnala: 15
    2. Rayya: 13
    3. Bhagla Bhai Ka: 13
    4. Kot Shamir: 13
    5. Nathana: 11
    6. Lehra Mohabat: 11
    7. Bhai Rupa: 13
    8. Mehraj: 13
    9. Kotha Guru: 11
    10. Maluka: 11
    11. Khamano: 13
    12. Amiwala Sheikh Subhan: 11
    13. Mudki: 13
    14. Mehatpur:13
    15. Lohian Khas: 13
    16. Amargarh: 11
    17. Boha: 13
    18. Joga: 13
    19. Kot Isse Khan: 13
    20. Kiratpur Sahib: 11
    21. Bhikhiwind: 13

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total No of Municipal Councils:

    Total No of Municipal Councils:
    1. Adampur: 13
    2. Ahmedgarh: 17
    3. Zirakpur: 31
    4. Anandpur Sahib: 13
    5. Banga: 15
    6. Banur: 13
    7. Bareta: 13
    8. Bassi Pathana: 15
    9. Bhadaur: 13
    10. Bhawanigarh: 15
    11. Bhucho Mandi: 13
    12. Zira: 17
    13. Budhlada: 19
    14. Chamkaur Sahib: 13
    15. Dasuya: 15
    16. Derabassi: 19
    17. Dhanaula: 13
    18. Dhanwal: 13
    19. Dhuri: 21
    20. Doraha: 15
    21. Faridkot: 25
    22. Fatehgarh Churian: 13
    23. Fazilka: 25
    24. Ferozepur: 33
    25. Garh Shankar: 13
    26. Garhdiwala: 11
    27. Gidderbaha: 19
    28. Gobindgarh: 29
    29. Goniana: 13
    30. Hariana: 11
    31. Jagraon: 23
    32. Jaitu: 17
    33. Jandiala Guru: 15
    34. Kartarpur: 15
    35. Khanna: 33
    36. Kotakpura: 29
    37. Kotfatta: 11
    38. Kurali: 17
    39. Lalru: 17
    40. Longowal: 15
    41. Majitha: 13
    42. Malerkotla: 33
    43. Malour: 27
    44. Mansa: 27
    45. Maur: 17
    46. Morinda: 15
    47. Mukerian: 15
    48. Nabha: 23
    49. Nakodar: 17
    50. Nangal: 19
    51. Nawanshehr: 19
    52. Nayan Gaon: 21
    53. Noormahal: 13
    54. Patran: 17
    55. Patti: 19
    56. Payal: 11
    57. Phillaur: 15
    58. Rahon: 13
    59. Raikot: 15
    60. Rajpura: 31
    61. Raman: 15
    62. Ramdass: 11
    63. Roopnagar: 21
    64. Samana: 21
    65. Samrala: 15
    66. Sangat: 09
    67. Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib: 23
    68. Sri Hargobindpur: 11
    69. Sri Muktsar Sahib: 31
    70. Sujanpur: 15
    71. Sultanpur Lodhi: 13
    72. Sunam: 23
    73. Talwandi Bhai: 13
    74. Tapa: 15
    75. Urmur Tanda: 15

  • 8:22 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What happened in Moga Municipal Corporation election in 2021?

    Moga Municipal Corporation election results were more fragmented in 2021. Congress won 20 seats, SAD secured 15, Independents bagged 10, AAP won 4 and BJP picked up 1 seat out of the 50-ward spread.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total 80 candidates win unopposed in different municipalities, check details

    AAP: 63
    SAD: 09
    Independents: 07
    Congress: 01

     

  • 8:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Moga: Sarabjit Kaur from AAP wins from Ward No 44

    In Moga Municipality Corporation, Sarabjit Kaur from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won unopposed from Ward No 44.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes begins at 8 am

    Counting of votes started at 8 am for 7,555 candidates contesting across 1,896 wards in 8 Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across Punjab. A total of 79 candidates had already been elected unopposed before polling.

     

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Punjab local body elections witnessed 63.94% voter turn out

    The Punjab local body elections saw an overall voter turnout of 63.94%, which is a sharp decline of 9.59% compared to the 73.53% polling recorded during the 2021 civic body elections. It is believed that lower voting in urban areas and major municipal corporation regions could significantly impact the final outcome.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check registered voters for 8 municipal bodies in Punjab

    There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women and 220 others. A total of 740 polling booths have been declared sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive. Around 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel have been deployed on election duty.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    1,613 candidates fighting in 396 wards of 8 municipal corporations

    In total, over 1,613 candidates are contesting in 396 wards of the eight municipal corporations. In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates are in the fray in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates are contesting in 218 wards of the 20 Nagar Panchayats.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Punjab local body polls are seen as a litmus test for ruling AAP

    The Punjab local body elections were being seen as crucial for all major political parties -- the AAP, BJP, Congress, and SAD -- as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. The civic polls were seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in the state.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Punjab local body election results 2026: AAP fields highest number of candidates at 1,801

    In the Punjab local body elections this time, a total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray and the ruling party AAP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 from the Congress, 1,316 from the BJP, 1,251 from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and 96 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates contesting the polls as well.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Elections to four municipal councils to be held at later date

    The local body elections to four municipal councils such as Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Qadian and Sham Chaurasi will be held separately at a later date. And for that, no separate schedule has yet been announced.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Elections held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations

    Elections are being held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations -- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot -- besides 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats in 2021

    In the 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Indian Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1. Moga (50 Wards): Congress: 20, AAP: 04, SAD: 15, BJP: 01, Independents: 10.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Parveen Kumar Sharma served as the last Mayor

    In Moga Municipal Corporation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held control of the outgoing civic body house, with Parveen Kumar Sharma serving as the last Mayor prior to the polls. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes for Moga Municipal Corporation Election at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Moga Municipal Corporation Election for 50 seats will begin at 8 am amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm.

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Moga Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Municipal Councils
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