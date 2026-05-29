Moga Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sarabjit Kaur from AAP wins from Ward No 44

Chandigarh:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Moga Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm. It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held control of the outgoing civic body house, with Parveen Kumar Sharma serving as the last Mayor prior to the polls. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In the 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation election, the Indian Congress emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 15 seats, Independents with 10 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 4, and the BJP with 1.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 103 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations such as Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. This time, over 36 lakh voters exercised their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

In this election, a total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the local body elections in the state. Ruling party AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

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