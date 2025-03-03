Punjab govt transfers 36 IAS, 7 PCS officers in big administrative reshuffle, check list In a notice, the Punjab government stated that the posting or transfer of the officers has been ordered on administrative grounds, with immediate effect.

Here’s the list of top officials who have been transferred:

Jaspreet Talwar, LAS (1995) currently Additional Employment Chief Secretary, Generation, Skill Development & Training transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning in place of Amit Dhaka, IAS and in addition Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Taxation relieving Krishan Kumar, IAS of the additional charge

Krishan Kumar, IAS (1997) Principal Secretary, Water Resources and in addition Financial Commissioner, Taxation posted as Principal Secretary, Water Resources and in addition Principal Secretary, Finance in place of Ajoy Kumar Sinha, IAS

Veerendra Kumar Meena, IAS (1997) Available for posting has been given Principal Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities relieving Alok Shekhar, IAS of the additional charge.

Vikas Garg, IAS (1998) Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs transferred as Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development in place of Rahul Tiwari, IAS.

Rahul Tiwari, IAS (2000) Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban IAS Development in place of Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs in place of Shri Vikas Garg.

Alaknanda Dayal, IAS (2000) Principal Secretary, Revenue Rehabilitation posted as Principal Secretary, Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training in place of & Jaspreet Talwar, IAS

Ajit Balaji Joshi, IAS (2003) Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare posted as Administrative Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayats in place of Dilraj Singh, IAS.

Shruti Singh, IAS (2004), Resident Commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi posted as Resident Commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi and in addition Administrative Punjab Secretary, Technical Education & Industrial Training relieving Shri Kamal Kishor Yadav, IAS of the additional charge Administrative

Dilraj Singh, IAS (2005) Administrative Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats and in addition Administrative Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs posted as Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs and in addition Secretary, Health & Family Welfare and in addition Commissioner, Food & Drug Administration in place of Abhinav, IAS

Abhinav, IAS (2006) Secretary, Health & Family Welfare and in addition Commissioner, Food & Drug Administration posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism & Cultural Affairs relieving Malwinder Singh Jaggi, IAS of the additional charge.