Punjab govt to offer Rs 10 lakh free medical treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna from January Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Punjab will be the first state in the country where every family will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday approved the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna from January, under which every family in the state will be entitled to free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Reviewing a meeting of the Health Department, Mann said the scheme is aimed at ensuring universal healthcare while significantly reducing the financial burden of medical expenses on citizens. According to an official statement, Punjab will become the first state in the country to provide cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family.

Pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment to be covered

Describing it as a flagship initiative, the chief minister said the scheme will offer financial protection and guarantee access to quality healthcare for all residents.

It will cover major ailments, critical care, surgeries and life-saving treatments at empanelled government and private hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Mann said the scheme will ensure completely cashless and paperless treatment, helping curb out-of-pocket healthcare spending in both urban and rural areas.

Expenses related to hospitalisation, surgeries, ICU care, diagnostics, medicines, and pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment will be covered under approved packages.

He added that the treatment limit under the scheme has been enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to R 10 lakh. All residents of Punjab, including government employees and pensioners, will be eligible, with no income ceiling, he said.

