Punjab govt extends MP Amritpal Singh's NSA detention by one year On the recommendation of the District Magistrate of Amritsar, the State Home Department approved the extension of his custody for one more year.

New Delhi:

The detention of Amritpal Singh, who is an independent MP from Khadoor Shahib and a Khalistani sympathiser has been extended by another year by the Punjab government. He is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) and has been serving there for the past two years.

Amritpal's two-year detention period under NSA is set to complete on April 23. A team from the Punjab Police had prepared to bring Amritpal back to Punjab, but at the last moment, after deliberation between state and central security agencies, the decision was made to extend his detention under the NSA for another year.

On the recommendation of the District Magistrate of Amritsar, the State Home Department approved the extension of his custody for one more year.

Apart from NSA, Amritpal Singh is also facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).