Punjab government to add 1,265 buses into PRTC, PUNBUS to transform public transport network: Harpal Cheema

Chandigarh:

Punjab Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday announced a major expansion of the state’s transport network, saying the government is set to add a massive fleet of 659 buses to the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and 606 buses to PUNBUS. This is a part of the state government's commitment to providing robust and accessible public transport in Punjab.

Cheema also noted that 250 buses were recently added to the fleet under the Kilometer (KM) Scheme.

"This initiative was exclusively extended to residents of Punjab to generate maximum employment opportunities within the state. Under this Kilometer scheme, the private individuals owning these buses were given the freedom to have their vehicles fabricated according to their own preferences, provided they strictly complied with all government standards and safety norms," he said.

"PRTC is currently going through an active tender process to procure an additional 309 standard buses alongside 100 Midi buses, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to the regional transport infrastructure," he added.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the 606 buses designated for PUNBUS, Cheema, who is also the Finance Minister of Punjab, outlined a systematic procurement plan designed to optimise operations.

"Out of this total allocation, a significant portion of 387 buses will be directly added to the general PUNBUS fleet to immediately address the growing demand for public transit across various routes. The remaining additions to the PUNBUS fleet will be executed under the Kilometer Scheme to further boost operational efficiency and route coverage," he added.

“This specific phase includes the induction of 19 PUNBUS Volvo buses and 100 HVAC buses, ensuring comfortable travel options for passengers. Furthermore, this expansion will be rounded out with the addition of 100 ordinary buses under the KM Scheme, bringing the grand total of new PUNBUS vehicles to 606,” he added.

The state transport minister stated that this historic fleet expansion across both PRTC and PUNBUS is expected to significantly enhance connectivity throughout Punjab. The addition of new buses in the PRTC and PUNBUS fleet promises to offer a more comfortable, reliable, and frequent travel experience for daily commuters while simultaneously boosting local entrepreneurial opportunities and state revenue.