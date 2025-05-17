Punjab government's anti-gangster task force scores major wins against crime networks The Punjab government's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has made significant progress in its fight against organised crime, successfully targeting and dismantling major gangster networks across the state.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government's sustained crackdown on organised crime has begun yielding concrete results, with the state's specialised Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) making significant inroads into dismantling criminal networks. Formed to address the growing menace of gang-related violence and its links to cross-border arms and drug trafficking, the AGTF has emerged as a key pillar of the state's law enforcement strategy.

Cracking down on gangs across districts

Over the past year, the AGTF has led multiple high-impact operations across various districts of Punjab, targeting notorious gangsters and their associates. These operations have resulted in the arrest of several wanted criminals, the recovery of illegal weapons, and the exposure of extortion rackets operating in urban and rural areas alike.

According to officials, coordinated raids and surveillance have helped neutralise major gangs that had been operating with impunity. In several cases, the AGTF worked in close collaboration with local police units, ensuring a swift response and robust follow-through on intelligence inputs.

Cutting the flow of illegal arms

One of the most important aspects of the AGTF's success has been its ability to disrupt the supply chain of illegal arms entering the state. The task force has seized a large cache of sophisticated firearms, ammunition, and foreign-made pistols that were being smuggled in for use by gang members.

Investigations revealed that many of these arms were linked to networks operating across state and national borders. With increased surveillance at entry points and digital tracking of communications, the AGTF has been able to trace the origin of these weapons and identify suppliers.

Curbing gangster influence on youth

The AGTF's efforts have also focused on breaking the chain of recruitment into criminal networks. Gangs have long targeted vulnerable youth, luring them with the promise of quick money and influence. The task force, working alongside education and community departments, has started awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young people about the consequences of gang involvement.

In addition, rehabilitation programmes have been introduced to offer alternatives to those willing to exit criminal life. These include skill training, job placement assistance, and psychological counselling, marking a shift from a purely punitive to a reform-oriented approach.

Enhancing intelligence and technology use

The AGTF has invested heavily in technology to strengthen its operations. Surveillance tools, data analytics, and real-time intelligence sharing have enabled faster response times and better coordination between agencies. Drones and digital monitoring tools are being used to track gang movements and secure high-risk zones.

The task force has also received training support and technical assistance from national security agencies, further bolstering its operational capabilities.

A message of zero tolerance

With its recent successes, the Punjab government has sent a clear message of zero tolerance towards organised crime. The Chief Minister and senior officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that criminal elements have no space to operate in the state.

As the AGTF continues its mission, its work is being seen as a model of targeted, modern policing aimed at restoring public confidence and reinforcing the rule of law across Punjab.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)