Punjab to provide free education for children orphaned in Covid pandemic, social security pension

In view of the pandemic, the Punjab government — beginning July 1, 2021 — will provide Rs 1,500 per month as social security pension, along with free education up to graduation, for all those children orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as families that have lost their breadwinning member, Punjab Chief Minister Office has informed.

"Affected persons would also be eligible for grant of Rs 51,000 under Ashirwaad Scheme w.e.f. July 1 and would be entitled to free ration under State Smart Ration Card Scheme and coverage under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. Measures will be provided to orphans till age of 21," CMO informed.

Amid projections and concerns of a possible third wave of Covid-19 and its impact on children, Amarinder Singh has also ordered the Health Department to go into mission mode with preparation, which will include specialised training of all doctors.

Reviewing the coronavirus situation at a virtual meeting, the Chief Minister directed the state expert group head KK Talwar to look into all aspects of medical education, and to get training modules prepared for the Health Department.

He underlined the need to ensure that all medical officers in the state are trained to deal with Covid, especially in children.

Expressing concern over the spread of Covid in rural areas, the Chief Minister directed that teams of Health and other departments immediately start house-to-house surveillance in every village.

The teams should be equipped to give basic medicines without delay, and RAT testing of symptomatic persons must be got done at the earliest, he said.

He also directed that some community health centres in each district be prepared as L2 facilities, with oxygen concentrators and doctors with proper treatment protocols.

Stressing the importance of involving sarpanches in this exercise, the Chief Minister ordered their prioritisation, along with that of panches, as well as Block Samiti and Zila Parishad chairmen and members, in vaccination.

