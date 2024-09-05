Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's close aide arrested in food grain transportation tenders scam

Accused in the same case, Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been remanded to Punjab Vigilance Bureau till August 27.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Ludhiana
Updated on: September 05, 2024 9:38 IST
Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajdeep Singh, a close aide of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Punjab after the raid in Khanna, Punjab, for an alleged connection in the food grain transportation tenders scam. The accused is a commission agent by profession and is said to be a close associate of many politicians. 

The ED on August 1 had arrested former Punjab minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a tender "scam"-linked money-laundering case. Ashu (53) was taken into custody after questioning at the zonal office of the federal agency. The ED had raided the premises of Ashu, Raman Balasubramanium, a former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, and some others in August 2023.

The money-laundering investigation stems from a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR related to the state government's transportation and labour cartage policy of 2021 and complaints related to a Ludhiana Improvement Trust "scam" regarding allotment of plots to bogus persons.

It was alleged that the tenders "were allotted to contractors who approached the minister (Ashu) through Rakesh Kumar Singla, chairman of CVC, Food and Civil Supplies", the ED had said. Ashu is a former minister of food and civil supplies in the Punjab government.

The money-laundering investigation was started after an FIR by Punjab Vigilance Bureau pertaining to the state government's transportation and labour cartage policy of 2021. Besides this, several complaints in connection with the Ludhiana Improvement Trust scam involving allotment of plots to bogus persons were also lodged, leading to the money-laundering probe.

