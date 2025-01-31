Nine killed, several others injured after pick-up van rams into truck in Punjab's Ferozepur

Follow us on Image Source : X/GROK A pick-up van rammed into a truck in Punjab's Ferozepur.

In a tragic incident, as many as nine people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a pick-up van rammed into a canter truck amid fog in Punjab's Ferozepur district. According to police, the accident took place near Golu ka Mour village in Guruharsahai sub-division.

Satnam Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruharsahai, said that as soon as the matter was reported, teams from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured were sent to the nearest hospitals in Guruharsahai, Jalalabad and a few of the critically injured were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

The pick-up van was carrying more than 20 people, mainly those working as waiters, who were going to attend a function at Jalalabad. During the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the pick-up van driver lost balance over his vehicle and hit the truck on account of fog.

8 killed in accident last month

Last month, at least eight people died and several others were injured after a bus fell off a bridge amid heavy rain in Punjab's Bathinda on December 27. The accident happened as the bridge had no railings, which could have prevented the bus from falling into the nullah below.

Giving details, officials said the bus was carrying over 20 passengers and going towards Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Soon after receiving information about the accident, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and were later joined by teams from the police and local administration.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: One killed, two others injured after private bus meets accident in Punjab's Ludhiana