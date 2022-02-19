Punjab: Security on alert after Sikhs For Justice founder calls for 'Rail-Punjab Bandh' today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Election 2022: Alert sounded after Sikhs For Justice founder issues call for 'Rail-Punjab Bandh' today

Highlights The intelligence agencies has issued a security alert after pro-Khalistan outfit call for bandh

Wanted terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a video and called for ‘Rail-Punjab Bandh’

Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly is set to take place in a single phase on February 20

The intelligence agencies on Saturday issued a nationwide security alert, amid ongoing Assembly elections in five states. As Punjab is set to go for polling on Sunday, the most-wanted terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is the founder of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a video and called for a bandh.

Pannun has called for ‘Rail-Punjab Bandh’ on February 19 i.e today. The development comes at a time when the voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly is set to take place in a single phase on February 20.

In the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has also asked his followers to install "Kesri Khalistan" flags at polling stations in Punjab and shout slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad" on the day of the election. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has also termed the recent death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu as a “political murder”.

Pannun said Deep Sidhu was a “true follower” of Jarnail Singh Bhrindanwale and always supported the demand for a separate Khalistan.

Meanwhile, the intelligence agencies have been asked to remain alert and take all necessary measures in the state during polls.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah assures Punjab CM Channi of probe into AAP's 'links with separatist outfit SFJ'

Latest India News