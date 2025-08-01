Punjab Congress MP alleges threat to his son's life by jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is one of the most active and dangerous in Punjab. Reports suggest that Bhagwanpuria has strong links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His syndicate is known for crimes like kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery.

Punjab Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday alleged that his son received a death threat from notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Taking to his X handle, Randhawa revealed that his son was also fired upon shortly after the threat. "Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya has threatened to kill my son. One of my associates met my son and within one hour of leaving he was fired upon today," he posted. The Congress leader, who is currently in Delhi attending the ongoing Parliament session, made it clear that he refuses to be intimidated. "No gangster can shake me," he declared.

Congress MP attacks Aam Aadmi Party

Randhawa did not hold back from launching a scathing attack on the Punjab government led by the Aam Aadmi Party. In his post, he directly tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of turning Punjab into a "paradise for gangsters" where law and order has completely collapsed.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang: Punjab's most active syndicate

The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is one of the most active and dangerous in Punjab. Just last month, the gangster's mother Harjeet Kaur was killed in a broad daylight gang war in Batala. As per reports, two men on a motorcycle opened fire on her and her bodyguard Karanveer Singh while they were in a car, killing both on the spot.

Bhagwanpuria currently lodged in Assam jail

Reports suggest that Bhagwanpuria has strong links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His syndicate is known for crimes like kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is the leader of a gang that includes over 50 active criminals. In March this year, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Bathinda Central Jail and later transferred to Silchar Central Jail in Assam. As per reports, Bhagwanpuria faces over 128 criminal cases, and he is also suspected to be involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

