Punjab Police bust ISI-backed arms and drug smuggling network, five handlers arrested According to the Punjab Police, the preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives.

Amritsar:

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, have busted a major trans-border arms and drug smuggling network allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arrested five key operatives, an official said on Sunday.

Here's a list of the arrested accused

Jobanjit Singh alias Joban

Gora Singh

Shenshan alias Shalu

Sunny Singh alias Ganna

Jaspreet Singh alias Motu

Consignment linked to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Amritsar Rural Police also seized one AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two Glock 9mm pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of the AK rifle, 10 live 9mm cartridges, Rs 7.5 lakh in drug money, a car, and three mobile phones.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the arrested accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers based in Pakistan. The consignment, police said, was meant for Nav alias Nav Pandori, a close aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a deeper terror-gangster nexus.

Jagdeep Singh, also known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, hails from Gurdaspur and is considered one of the most notorious gangsters in Punjab. He is implicated in over 120 criminal cases, which include serious charges such as murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and violations of the Arms Act.

According to several media reports, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is also believed to be a mentor and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, another high-profile gangster.

Also Read:

Also Read: