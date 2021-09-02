'All is not well', says Harish Rawat amid raging Punjab Congress infighting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat

AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat has said that all is not well in the party. Rawat said that he doesn't want to hide anything and hinted at the brewing rebellion in the party's Punjab unit ahead of the assembly polls.

Notably, newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been vocal against the Amarinder Singh government over various issues. Rawat, who is in Chandigarh, said that the 'upset' state ministers didn't meet him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rawat met Amarinder Singh, a day after he met Sidhu amid the ongoing infighting in the state unit.



Rawat today met party's state unit working president Kuljit Singh Nagra. According to Nagra, Rawat met office bearers to review the functioning and asked them to strengthen the party ahead of the polls. Punjab is among five states that will go to polls early next year.

"He met the Chief Minister to discuss the five-point agenda. State party chief Navjot Sidhu has assured that the party executive committee will be set up in the next 15-20 days," he said.

Rawat is likely to meet the Congress leadership in Delhi to brief about the measures being taken to bridge the gap between the organisation and the government.

It is believed that Rawat wanted to hold a meeting with Sidhu and Amarinder together. But the meeting couldn't take place as Sidhu left for Delhi. Sidhu arrived in the national capital to meet the party leadership. He was, however, denied appointed by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Party’s central leadership is learnt to have sent Rawat to resolve the infighting after four ministers and a few MLAs expressed lack of faith in the leadership of Amarinder in fulfilling the party’s poll promises made in 2017. The four ministers are Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi.

