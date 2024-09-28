Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann diagnosed with leptospirosis, know what doctors say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann falls ill.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, after being admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday for routine check-up. Doctors said his vital signs are “fairly stable,” and he is receiving appropriate antibiotics.

Health bulletin details

A health report issued by the hospital confirmed that a blood test for leptospirosis came back positive. "Satisfactory progress has been observed in both clinical aspects and pathology," the bulletin said. Director of Cardiology and Head of Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Dr RK Jaswal pointed out that Mann is also responding well to treatment for elevated pulmonary artery pressure, which earlier consisted of irregular blood pressure readings of the s

"At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive," according to a heath bulletin issued by the hospital.

Understanding leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that affects both humans and animals. According to the World Health Organization, humans typically spread the disease through direct contact with the feces of infected animals or contaminated surfaces.

Monitoring and ongoing care

Dr Jaswal said further cardiac tests have been done to check on Mann's condition. The Prime Minister is expected to continue receiving care and monitoring during his recovery from the illness.

