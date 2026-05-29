Punjab Civic Body Results LIVE: What's happening in Derabassi, Bassi Patana, Dasuya, Dhuri, Fazilka

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the Punjab Municipal Elections 2026 is currently underway across the state, with results expected to shape the political landscape in urban Punjab ahead of future electoral battles. Polling for the civic elections was held on May 26. The elections are being conducted for 105 local bodies, including eight Municipal Corporations, 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. However, the election for the Kharar Municipal Council was postponed earlier by the authorities.

A massive voter turnout was witnessed during polling, with over 36.72 lakh registered voters eligible to cast their votes. According to official figures, the electorate included 18,98,990 male voters, 17,73,716 female voters, and 226 third-gender voters.

The State Election Commission had made extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections by setting up 3,977 polling stations across Punjab. Tight security arrangements were also put in place during both polling and counting processes.

The civic polls have drawn significant political attention this year, with a huge number of candidates entering the fray. A total of 10,809 candidates filed nomination papers for various wards and local bodies across the state. Of these, 2,154 candidates contested in the eight Municipal Corporations, while 7,334 candidates fought elections in Municipal Councils and 1,321 candidates in Nagar Panchayats.

The eight key Municipal Corporations where counting is underway include Derabassi, Bassi Patana, Dasuya, Dhuri and Fazilka.

Check the results of Derabassi, Bassi Patana, Dasuya, Dhuri and Fazilka here

Derabassi:

Bassi Patana:

Dasuya:

Dhuri:

Fazilka: