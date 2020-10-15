Image Source : PTI Cinema halls, multiplexes in Punjab to remain shut; Ramlilas allowed with strict COVID-19 protocols

While cinema halls are reopening in several parts of the country from today, the Punjab Government has informed that movie theatres will remain shut for the time being in the State. Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, took to social media and informed about the government's decision to not go ahead with the opening of multiplexes and parks.

"Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government decides not to open Multiplexes, Cinema Halls and Entertainment Parks in the state yet," Thukral tweeted.

He further stated that Ramlilas have been allowed during this period but strict COVID-19 guidelines need to be followed.

"However, Ramlilas to be allowed with strict Covid protocols. Details to be announced after the Covid-19 review meeting by the chief minister," he added.

Meanwhile, after a gap of seven months, cinema halls and multiplexes will reopen in several parts of the country today with 50 per cent capacity, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, and theatres to reopen from October 15 within the framework of a set of the standard operating procedure (SOP). The MHA left it to states to take a final call on the matter.

