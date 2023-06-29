Punjab: Businessman murders friend to fake own death to claim insurance money worth Rs 4 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL The accused murdered Sukhjeet Singh to claim insurance money of Rs 4 crores

Punjab murder: In a devious plan to claim insurance money of Rs 4 crores, a businessman, who was facing heavy losses, allegedly murdered his friend in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib to fake his own death.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal, the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Ramdas Nagar, had hatched the plan to murder Sukhjeet Singh with the help of his wife Khushdeep Kaur and four other persons - namely Sukhwinder Singh Sangha, Jaspal Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, PTI reported. All of them have been arrested.

The victim Sukhjeet resided in the Sainpur area and disappeared on June 19, after which his wife Jeevandeep Kaur filed a missing complaint. The police had initially suspected a suicide after they found his motorbike and slippers nearby a canal in Patiala.

It turns out that Gurpreet had befriended Sukhjeet with the intention of murdering him, and spiked his drink on the day of his murder to render him unconscious. The victim's clothes were changed and he was crushed under a truck so that his body could not be identified. Nevertheless, the body was identified by his wife, police added.

Sukhjeet's wife Jeevandeep told police that Gurpreet was buying liquor for him for the past few days. However, on police inquiry, Gurpreet's family said that he had died in a road accident, raising suspicion. His family had even lodged a complaint over Gurpreet's 'road accident', said the police.

When Gurpreet's family was questioned again, his entire conspiracy of faking his death to claim the insurance money worth Rs 4 crores came to light, the police said.

