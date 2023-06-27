Punjab: Group of men vandalises petrol pump, attacks employees; act captured on CCTV | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: Group of men vandalises petrol pump, attacks employees; act captured in CCTV | WATCH

Punjab: A group of men allegedly vandalised a petrol pump and attacked its employees in Punjab's Ludhiana. The act was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. This comes a few days after Punjab police conducted inspections of ATMs and petrol pumps across the state. The inspection was conducted to ensure the CCTV cameras installed on the premises were functional and security guards deployed.

Inspection was carried out at 2,758 ATMs and 1,861 petrol pumps

As per updates, the inspection was carried out at 2,758 ATMs and 1,861 petrol pumps across the state by 471 police teams, involving over 3,000 police personnel.

"The checking was conducted from 10 am to 2 pm simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav", a Punjab Police statement said.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said "the checking was conducted keeping in mind the vulnerability of petrol pumps and ATMs, which could be soft targets of anti-social elements."

