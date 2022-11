Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The drone that was shot by the BSF near Amritsar.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone after it crossed the international border near Punjab's Amritsar. This comes just a few days after a similar incident took place in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

The BSF also recovered a polythene bag full of suspected item attached to the base of the hexacopter in a partially damaged shape.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News