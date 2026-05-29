May 29, 2026
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Barnala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: AAP's Gurpreet Singh wins ward no 4

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Counting of votes for the Barnala Municipal Corporation elections is underway amid intense political competition between AAP, BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal. With 50 wards at stake, the election is being closely watched as a key political test in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Barnala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE
Barnala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : INDIA TV
Barnala:

The political atmosphere in Barnala has intensified as counting of votes begins for the Barnala Municipal Corporation elections. Results for all 50 wards will start taking place. Barnala, one of Punjab’s fastest-growing urban centres, has emerged as an important battleground in the state’s municipal elections. The civic contest carries added political significance because it comes at a time when all major parties are trying to strengthen their urban base before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The fight in Barnala has largely revolved around the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, with campaigning witnessing sharp political exchanges over governance, development and alleged irregularities during the nomination process. The Barnala election had already drawn attention during the campaign after opposition parties accused the ruling side of bias in nomination scrutiny.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Barnala Municipal Corporation results...

 

Live updates :Barnala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP leads in early trends across Punjab

    Early counting trends in the Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking a strong lead across multiple civic bodies. According to trends available till 9:10 am, AAP has secured wins and leads in 94 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stands at 28. Independents are also showing a notable presence with 22 wins and leads, followed by Congress at 16 and BJP at 6 as counting continues across Punjab.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP wins ward no 31 in Barnala

    According to State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Tamanna has won ward no 31(31) in Barnala. 

  • 9:04 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP wins ward no 4

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, AAP leader Gurpreet Singh has won the ward no 4(4) in Barnala. 

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP wins 63 seats unopposed across Punjab

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already secured a strong early lead in the civic polls, with 63 candidates elected unopposed across different wards in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has managed to win nine wards without a contest, while the Congress has also opened its account with one unopposed victory so far. 

  • 8:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting begins for Barnala Municipal Corporation election

    Counting of votes for the Barnala Municipal Corporation election started this morning under tight security arrangements across the district. Punjab’s urban local body poll results are being closely watched across the state.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Barnala considered politically important in Malwa region

    Barnala holds strategic political importance in Punjab’s Malwa belt, which often plays a decisive role in state politics.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Congress looking for strong comeback

    Congress leaders are hopeful of regaining lost urban ground in Barnala through local leadership and ward-level campaigning.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP faces key test in Barnala

    With Punjab currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the party is aiming to strengthen its urban political hold through the Barnala civic polls.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Barnala Municipal Corporation election seen as prestige battle

    The Barnala civic election is being viewed as a major political contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

  • 7:39 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes begins for the Barnala Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 8 am. 

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Barnala S Son Municipal Corporation Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Election Results Punjab Elections AAP BJP Congress Sad Urban Polls
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