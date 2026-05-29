Barnala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: AAP's Gurpreet Singh wins ward no 4

Barnala:

The political atmosphere in Barnala has intensified as counting of votes begins for the Barnala Municipal Corporation elections. Results for all 50 wards will start taking place. Barnala, one of Punjab’s fastest-growing urban centres, has emerged as an important battleground in the state’s municipal elections. The civic contest carries added political significance because it comes at a time when all major parties are trying to strengthen their urban base before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The fight in Barnala has largely revolved around the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, with campaigning witnessing sharp political exchanges over governance, development and alleged irregularities during the nomination process. The Barnala election had already drawn attention during the campaign after opposition parties accused the ruling side of bias in nomination scrutiny.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Barnala Municipal Corporation results...