Barnala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Barnala:

The counting of votes for the Barnala Municipal Corporation elections 2026 is currently in progress, with results for 8 out of 50 wards declared so far. Early trends show a clean and complete sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the wards announced, while opposition parties are yet to open their account.

AAP registers 100% strike rate in declared wards

AAP has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the initial phase of counting, winning all 8 seats that have been declared so far. The performance gives the party a strong early advantage in the civic body, as more results are awaited. So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Independent candidates have not managed to secure a single seat in the declared results, indicating a one-sided start to the counting process.

What happened in Barnala in 2021?

In the 2021 municipal elections, Barnala witnessed a more fragmented mandate, with the Congress winning 16 wards, SAD securing 4, AAP winning 3, and Independents taking 8 seats, while BJP failed to register any win.

About Barnala Municipal Corporation

Barnala Municipal Corporation, established in 2025, is among the eight municipal corporations that went to polls in Punjab’s 2026 urban local body elections. The corporation comprises 50 wards, with a mix of general and reserved categories including seats for women, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes.

Punjab Municipal Corporation election results 2026

Across Punjab, voting was held for 8 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats, with over 7,500 candidates in the fray. The elections are being seen as a key political indicator ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Punjab recorded an overall turnout of around 64% in the urban local body elections, while Barnala saw approximately 63.5% voter participation. The counting process began at 8 am on May 29, 2026, following voting on May 26 after a multi-stage election process that began with the gazette notification on May 13.