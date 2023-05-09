Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: After NIA, NSG team in Amritsar to probe two low-intensity explosions

Punjab: Following two low-intensity explosions in Amritsar within 30 hours, the NSG team on Tuesday reached the city DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that Punjab Police is seeking help from all agencies to probe into the matter. Earlier on Monday, a National Investigation Agency team visited the inspected the site of the second blast.

Two blasts in Amritsar

The first blast happened on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple on the night of May 6. Due to the blast, one person was reported injured and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged. The second explosion took place on the morning of May 8 and one more person was reported injured.

Punjab Police said it has not found any trigger device or detonator from the area that may have been used, reported PTI. "We are deeply investigating the Amritsar incident. We have not found any detonator or any such thing. Our forensic team is investigating," DGP Yadav said.

NSG team in the city

"We are checking from all angles. if there is any mischief, any terror angle or any personal motive, we will thoroughly investigate," he added.

The DGP further said that they were taking the help of all agencies like the National Security Guard. "They (NSG) have specialisation in blast investigation," he said. "With the cooperation of all these (agencies), we want to find out what happened and what are the facts," Yadav said. The DGP, who visited Amritsar on Monday, previously said it appeared the explosive was kept in a container. It was made very crudely and assembled and no shrapnel was used, he added.

Latest India News