Punjab: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar Police in drugs case

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament (MP) Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar Police in a drug case, a senior police official said today (July 12).

Harpreet Singh was nabbed along with another accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Luv, by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening (July 11), the official said.

He was arrested from Phillaur for carrying five grams of ice drug (a form of methamphetamine). The police are investigating the case. Four grams of ICE (methamphetamine) drug was recovered from him during checking of the car in which the duo was travelling, he said. The official said that Harpreet Singh is aged between 30-35 and was into some dispatching work in transport.

Both Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh hail from Amritsar, he added.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act (NSA). Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member.

Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira. Amritpal Singh, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.

Thirty-one-year-old Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De, won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 197,120 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

