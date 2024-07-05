Amritpal Singh, out on parole, takes oath as MP under tight security

Follow us on Image Source : AP Amritpal Singh

Jailed Waris Punjab De activist Amritpal Singh, who has been granted four-day parole, on Friday took oath as MP under tight security. Singh was taken to New Delhi by special aircraft. Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 1. 97 lakh votes as an Independent candidate by defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira.

He was escorted from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he has been lodged since April last year, to the airport in the early hours amid tight security. An eight-member team of the Punjab Police arrived on Thursday to take Singh to New Delhi. A team of Assam Police and the district administration accompanied them to the airport from the jail, the official said.

Ten members of the outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, are in jail for over a year after being arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown.

After his oath, Amritpal Singh's mother, Balwinder Kaur says, "I congratulate all the supporters...He should have also been allowed to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP in June with the other MPs...The supporters are very happy as he took oath as a Lok Sabha MP...I request the government to release him from jail..."

What were his parole orders

Singh's parole orders are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making public statements during his visit to New Delhi. Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited. In addition, Singh has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.