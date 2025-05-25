Punjab: Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh shot dead in Amritsar, family alleges drug peddlers behind attack Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh was shot dead in Amritsar, with his family blaming previously reported drug-linked assailants amid political outrage over ignored threats.

A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh Bahman, was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday. The fatal shooting occurred near a Gurdwara in the Chheharta area, where Singh had gone to attend a public function.

According to police reports, the councillor was ambushed by three masked men on a motorcycle shortly after leaving the venue. The attackers fired multiple rounds, critically injuring Singh, who later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa confirmed the incident, stating, “Harjinder was targeted by three bike-borne assailants. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive the gunshot wounds. An investigation is currently underway.”

Family alleges prior threats ignored

Harjinder Singh’s family has alleged that the attackers were the same individuals who had previously threatened him and fired shots at his residence. CCTV footage from a recent attack was circulated by Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia, showing masked men approaching Singh’s home late at night and firing shots.

In the footage, one man is seen aiming and firing at the house while another attempts to discharge a weapon that initially malfunctions. The assailants then flee the scene.

The family claims they had informed authorities about the threats and the earlier attack, but no adequate action was taken.

Political outrage over law and order

The incident has sparked sharp criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership, with Majithia accusing the Punjab government of negligence. “This tragic killing is a direct result of the deteriorating law and order situation under the AAP government,” he said. “Despite receiving a complaint and clear CCTV evidence, the police failed to act. Today, we’ve lost a leader because of that inaction.”

Majithia further questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration, demanding accountability and immediate steps to restore public safety. “When threats to an elected representative are ignored, what hope is there for the common man?” he said.

Investigation launched

Police have sealed off the crime scene and initiated a probe into the incident. Forensic teams are examining evidence, and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.

While no arrests have been made so far, officials assure that a manhunt is underway, and all leads are being pursued.

This latest episode adds to growing concerns about public safety and the state’s handling of political violence. As the investigation continues, questions remain over the failure to prevent an attack that many believe could have been averted.