Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, arrested on rape charges, escapes from custody after firing at cops

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who was arrested on charges of rape, managed to escape from police custody after allegedly opening fire at the escorting officers on Tuesday. According to sources, Pathanmajra and his aides opened fire at the police during the escape and even ran over one police personnel, leaving an officer injured. Punjab Police confirmed that a chase is underway to nab the Sanour MLA. As per sources, the MLA and his accomplices fled in two vehicles, a Scorpio and a Fortuner. Police teams managed to intercept and seize the Fortuner but Pathanmajra escaped in the Scorpio, they added.

Lawyer alleges political vendetta behind FIR

Responding to the arrest, Pathanmajra's lawyer, Advocate Simranjeet Singh Saggu, claimed the case was politically motivated. He stated that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier marked the matter for inquiry under the DIG Ropar Range. However, a fresh FIR was registered despite the complainant admitting she was in a live-in relationship with the MLA and expressing willingness to reconcile.

Saggu argued that invoking charges under Section 376 (rape) and Section 420 (cheating) was unjustified, describing it as an outcome of recent political developments after floods in Punjab. He stressed that the FIR reflects a tug of war between political leaders and bureaucracy, raising questions over the functioning of the system. The MLA is expected to be produced before the Patiala District Court.

Charges against Harmeet Pathanmajra

Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra was arrested following a complaint lodged by a woman from Zirakpur. She alleged that the legislator misrepresented himself as divorced before entering into a relationship with her. According to her statement, Pathanmajra married her in 2021 despite still being legally married, sexually exploited her, and later sent obscene material while issuing threats. The FIR has been registered under charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Clash with own govt over floods

It is to be noted here that the MLA has also been in the spotlight for his recent confrontation with the state government regarding flood management in Patiala. He accused senior officials of ignoring repeated appeals to desilt rivers such as the Tangri, which he claimed aggravated flooding across several villages.

