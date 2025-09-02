Who is Harmeet Pathanmajra? The AAP MLA on the run after dramatic escape from police custody Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra was arrested on rape charges and now has escaped from custody after firing at cops, as per sources.

New Delhi:

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Punjab who was arrested on charges of rape, escaped from police custody on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire at escorting officers, according to sources.

Who is Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra?

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra is an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Sanour constituency in Patiala, Punjab. In 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, he defeated Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra. Since then, he has represented Sanour under Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

What is Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra accused of?

The MLA was arrested on rape charges. However, Pathanmajra has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “politically motivated” and accusing AAP's central leadership of targeting him for speaking out. Soon after the FIR was filed, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, saying, “They can lodge FIRs against me, I can stay in jail, but my voice cannot be suppressed.”

He accused AAP's Delhi leadership of “illegitimately ruling Punjab” and claimed he was being punished for “raising concerns over governance.” Pathanmajra’s lawyer, Advocate Simranjeet Singh Saggu, stated that the matter had already been under investigation by the DIG, Ropar Range, following an earlier High Court order. Despite this, a fresh FIR was lodged recently.

Saggu argued that invoking charges under Section 376 (rape) and Section 420 (cheating) was unjustified, describing it as an outcome of recent political developments after floods in Punjab. He stressed that the FIR reflects a tug of war between political leaders and bureaucracy, raising questions over the functioning of the system. The MLA is expected to be produced before the Patiala District Court.