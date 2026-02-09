Punjab: AAP accuses Congress of anti-Dalit mindset, demands public apology Punjab politics has intensified as AAP accuses Congress of repeatedly insulting the Dalit community through derogatory remarks and threats. AAP's protests and strong demands for public apologies have placed Congress under heavy scrutiny.

Chandigarh:

In Punjab politics, the Congress party has once again come under fire for what the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is calling a deeply entrenched anti-Dalit mindset. A series of controversial remarks and comments by Congress leaders has triggered intense backlash, revealing what AAP leaders describe as the party's long-standing insensitivity and disrespect towards the Dalit community. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema took a firm stand on the issue and accused Congress of repeatedly insulting Dalits. He demanded that Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and the party issue a formal apology within 24 hours. When no apology came from the Congress camp even after the deadline, AAP launched a full-scale protest.

AAP launches powerful protest in Chandigarh

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party held a massive protest in Chandigarh against Congress' alleged anti-Dalit remarks. AAP workers and leaders marched with band instruments, symbolically asserting that the dignity of the Dalit community cannot be undermined. Despite the police using water cannons to disperse the protesters, AAP continued its demonstration with even greater resolve. Speaking on the remarks made by Congress leaders regarding Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, Cheema said the insult was not directed solely at the minister but at his work, his identity, and the entire Dalit community. He added that Congress' refusal to apologise reveals the party’s true intention and mentality.

Controversial threat by Punjab Congress chief sparks outrage

A major flashpoint emerged when Punjab Congress President Raja Warring allegedly threatened Dalit Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO with the phrase "twisting his neck." According to AAP, this is not just a personal threat but a clear reflection of Congress' discomfort with Dalit leadership. AAP maintains that if Congress has even an ounce of shame left, both Raja Warring and Rahul Gandhi must publicly apologise.

Dalit leadership continues to struggle within Congress

This is not the first time Congress has been accused of sidelining Dalit leadership. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had himself spoken during a party meeting about how despite Dalits constituting 35 to 38 per cent of Punjab's population, the top positions in Congress remain dominated by upper caste leaders. His statement, “Why are we not given proper representation? Where should we go?" was seen as a rare but honest admission of the Dalit community's frustration within the party.

In stark contrast, AAP notes that six ministers from its Punjab Cabinet come from the Dalit community. According to political experts, this is one of the key reasons behind the growing shift of Dalit voters toward the Aam Aadmi Party in recent years.

Fresh remarks by Congress leaders fuel public anger

The controversy escalated when Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa mocked Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO by saying he "used to play the band earlier." AAP argues that this was not merely a comment about an individual but an insult directed at his livelihood, his background and his entire community. Dalit organisations have also condemned the remark, calling it an affront to their collective dignity.

Raja Warring's earlier remarks about former Union Home Minister the late Boota Singh, where he made a derogatory reference to his skin colour, further strengthened AAP's argument that Congress continues to hold discriminatory views under the guise of inclusive politics.

AAP seeks Congress' apology

AAP's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda posted a sharp response on social media, outlining a series of derogatory remarks made by Congress leaders and labelling them as proof that the party's thinking is inherently anti-Dalit. He stated that both Raja Warring and Rahul Gandhi must immediately apologise to the Dalit community.

Dalit community shifts its trust towards AAP

The Dalit community is increasingly vocal about feeling insulted and marginalised by Congress across Punjab. Whether through threats, mockery or limited representation, they feel the party has repeatedly disrespected them over the years. As a result, political observers believe that Dalit support for the Aam Aadmi Party, which gained significant momentum in 2022, is expected to grow even stronger ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. AAP's emphasis on dignity, representation and inclusion appears to resonate strongly with Dalit voters. The message emerging from Punjab's Dalit community is clear. They want respect, not humiliation. And right now, many believe that respect is being offered by the Aam Aadmi Party, not the Congress.