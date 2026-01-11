Punjab: Aam Aadmi Clinics offer complete dog bite treatment with anti-rabies injections at no cost Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab provide free treatment for dog bite cases, including anti-rabies vaccines and all required injections. By offering these services at government-run clinics within neighbourhoods, the programme reduces out-of-pocket expenses and travel time.

New Delhi:

Free dog bite treatment is available at Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab, giving residents access to prompt medical care without the burden of treatment costs. As part of the state government's broader focus on strengthening basic healthcare, the initiative supports timely intervention and improves access to essential services at the community level.

Dog bites are more common than many realise, and even minor wounds can carry serious health risks if left untreated. Rabies, in particular, remains a concern when treatment is delayed. By making care available at neighbourhood clinics, the government aims to remove hesitation around seeking help early.

Anti-rabies vaccines and required injections are provided at no cost

At Aam Aadmi Clinics, dog bite victims are provided with wound cleaning, dressing, and medical evaluation as the first step. Alongside this, anti-rabies vaccines and required injections are administered free of charge.

In private hospitals, the full course of rabies vaccination can cost several thousand rupees, especially when multiple doses are involved. Under this initiative, patients are guided through the entire vaccination schedule without any payment, ensuring treatment is completed safely.

How Aam Aadmi Clinics make dog bite treatment more accessible

Aam Aadmi Clinics are located within residential areas, making them easier to reach than major hospitals. This proximity allows people to seek care quickly, which is crucial after a dog bite.

The clinics also function with shorter queues and simpler registration processes. For families, children, and elderly residents, this ease of access often makes the difference between delaying care and getting treated on time.

Who can avail free dog bite treatment in Punjab?

The facility is open to all residents of Punjab visiting state-run clinics. There are no income limits or special eligibility criteria. Anyone who has been bitten by a dog can walk into the nearest clinic and receive treatment.

Doctors continue to advise that medical care should be sought immediately after a bite, even if the injury appears minor.

Reducing treatment costs through government-run clinics

Rabies treatment can be financially draining, particularly for families without health insurance. By offering vaccines and care free of cost, the Punjab government has significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenses linked to dog bite incidents.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)