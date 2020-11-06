Pune man drags traffic cop on car bonnet to evade fine for not wearing mask. Watch Video

Image Source : ANI Pune man drags traffic cop on car bonet

An on-duty traffic police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Pune after he attempted to stop the vehicle. The incident was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the policeman tried to stop the car after he spotted those inside the vehicle without masks. The driver of the car was later arrested as he tried to evade a fine for not wearing a mask.

The cop had to hang on the bonnet of the car, driven by a man who continued driving till he was forced to stop by some two-wheeler drivers who were chasing the vehicle.

A video of the incident has now gone viral.

#WATCH | Pune: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Pimpri-Chinchwad after he attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the car has been arrested. #Maharashtra (5.11) pic.twitter.com/W8pQb2B4Go — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

As per the complaint registered with Chinchwad Police Station, traffic police in the area were on their duty. They were checking for the people in their vehicles, who were not wearing masks.

Abasaheb Sawant, the police personnel working with the traffic division of Pimpri Chinchwad Police has suffered an injury on his leg. A case has been registered with Chinchwad Police Station under Section 307, 353, 323, 279 and 24(a), 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate (49).

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic cop ran close to 2 Km to clear traffic for ambulance carrying patient | Watch

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage