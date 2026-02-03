Pune Land Deal Scam: EOW files charge sheet, Parth Pawar's name not mentioned in probe Parth Pawar, son of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is a partner in Amadia Enterprises, although his name is not mentioned in the FIR. Another partner of Amadia, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale have been mentioned in the chargesheet.

Pune:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune Police on Tuesday filed an 1,886-page charge sheet in connection with a 40-acre land deal in Mundhwa, Pune. The charge sheet alleged that the power of attorney (POA) holder, Sheetal Tejwani (44), executed a sale deed with Amadia Enterprises LLP despite knowing that the land belonged to the state government.

Parth Pawar’s name not mentioned in FIR

Meanwhile, Parth Pawar, son of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is a partner in Amadia Enterprises, although his name is not mentioned in the FIR. Another partner of Amadia, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale have also been charged.

According to Pune Police sources, further investigation is ongoing in this case, and a supplementary charge sheet may be filed if necessary.

Amadea Enterprises LLP filed civil suit against Sheetal Tejwani,

Last year, Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm co-partnered by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth, filed a civil suit against Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder of the Mundhwa land, seeking cancellation of the sale deed.

Digvijay Patil, a partner in the firm, has filed the suit in a court in Pune under Section 31 (cancellation of a written document, such as a sale deed or contract) of the Specific Relief Act, 1963.

Know all about Pune Land Deal Scam

According to the court documents, the matter was scheduled for a hearing on January 15, 2026. The sale of 40 acres of land in the upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises came under scrutiny last month after it was found that the plot belongs to the government and could not be sold.

The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty. Tejwani, who held power of attorney for 272 'original watandars' of the land, allegedly executed the sale deed and sold the property to Amadea Enterprises LLP despite knowing that the land belonged to the government and could not be sold.

Also Read:

Parth Pawar's Amadea company asked to pay Rs 21 Crore stamp duty in Pune land deal