Parth Pawar's Amadea company asked to pay Rs 21 Crore stamp duty in Pune land deal

In the Pune land deal case, the Maharashtra registration department has ordered Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP to pay the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is a majority partner in the Amadea company.

The company has been asked to submit the exempted stamp duty. At the time of registration, the company had taken an exemption by showing the Letter of Intent. The officials have said that the LOI is not valid. According to the rules, the company had not submitted the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) along with the LOI.

Bombay HC raises sharp questions on police regarding Parth Pawar

The Bombay High Court raised significant questions in the police investigation of the Pune land deal, highlighting that the authorities might be protecting Parth in the land deal case, given that he was not named in the FIR.

Justice Jamdar noted Pawar being a majority partner in the firm and asked directly, "Is the police protecting the son of the deputy chief minister and only investigating others?"

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh said the police investigating the case will take necessary action as per the law.

Parth Pawar was not named in FIR

The high-level Muthe Committee, tasked with probing the irregularities, indirectly gave Parth Pawar a clean chit. A committee headed by the Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR), including Digvijay Patil (director of Amadea Company), Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru, and Sheetal Tejwani. However, Parth's name was not included in the FIR.

The committee implicated the three for their roles in the illegal sale of government land in Pune’s Mundhwa area at a fraction of its market value. This transaction involved a 43-acre plot sold for Rs 300 crore despite being valued at about Rs 1,800 crore. The report highlighted multiple procedural violations, including unauthorised sale deeds, reduced stamp duty payments, and collusion among officials. Meanwhile, Parth Pawar's company Amadea, was noted in connection to the sale but without implicating him personally.