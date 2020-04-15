Curfew imposed in parts of Pune after city reports 46 new COVID-19 cases; death toll at 38

Image Source : PTI Curfew imposed in some more areas of Pune to check pandemic

Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in some more areas in Pune city after the civic body on Monday issued an order to seal them following a spurt in the cases of COVID-19. Pune police on Tuesday night issued orders under section 144 of CRPC and restricted movement of people in various slums as well as non-slum pockets under Khadak, Bandgarden, Sinhgad Road, Dattawadi, Warje, Kothrud, Vishrantwadi, Khadaki, Chandannagar, Vimantal, Yerwada and Hadapsar police stations.

"As per the orders, restrictions on the movements of people have been imposed from 6 am on April 15 to May 3 in these areas," said joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisave.

At least 46 fresh cases of coronavirus and death of four more COVID-19 patients were reported from Pune district in the last 24 hours, said officials on Tuesday.

While this, the total number of cases in Pune district has now reached 359, while the death toll increased to 38.

"Four more deaths were reported in the state-run Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday. All the deceased had co-morbid conditions (pre-existing illnesses)," said an official from the health department.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, of the new cases in the district, 44 were reported from the city, taking the tally in PMC limits to 322.

