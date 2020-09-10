COVID-19 positive prisoners escape Pune's Yerawada prison

Thursday, September 10, 2020
     
Two undertrial prisoners, who had tested positive for COVID-19, escaped from a temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune early morning on Saturday, jail officials informed. Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail.

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2020 10:59 IST
The incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday.

Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the jail.

Search is on by the police to nab the escapists. 

