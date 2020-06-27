Image Source : FILE Body of 24-year-old man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.

"The man lived with his parents near MIT College in Kothrud. On Friday, when he was in his room,his family members tried to call him, but failed to get any response," she said.

The door was then broken open, following which they found his body hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

According to her, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the incident is underway, she said.

