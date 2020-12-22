Image Source : PTI/FILE Pune: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Jaystambh on January 1

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has announced that he will visit the Jaystambh in Pune on January 1 to mark the anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon. Besides, that party is also planning an 'Abhivadan rally' by Azad from Ambedkar statue near the Pune railway station to Bhima Koregaon.

“It is confirmed that our party chief will visit the Jaystambh on January 1,” Abjijit Gaikwad, chief of the Pune unit of Bhim Army, told The Indian Express. He added that the party will organise gatherings and meetings as well.

The development comes in the backdrop of reports claiming that a 2017-like event was on the cards this year. The IE report said that activists and others are holding talks to organise an event under the banner of ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan’ to hold an event on December 31, a day before the anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Notably, Azad had visited Jaystambh on January 1, 2019. The Jaystambh is a memorial in Perne village of Pune district. He visited the site exactly a year after large-scale violence and clashes erupted between two groups. The incident had left one person dead and several injured.

