Pune bigger than Mumbai! Largest city in Maharashtra and 7th in India

Mumbaikars will be left heartbroken after knowing Mumbai is no more the biggest city in Maharashtra. Yes!, Pune has dethroned the 'city of dream' to claim the top spot.

According to Indian Express, Pune has officially become the city with the largest geographical area in Maharashtra. The state govt on Wednesday issued an order for extending the boundaries of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to include 23 new villages in the existing city limits.

Now, Pune will have a geographical area of 516.18 sq km while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has 440 sq km area. Thus, Pune has replaced Mumbai as the civic body with the largest area. With the new urban limits, Pune also becomes the seventh-largest city in the country.

The PMC has an estimated budget of Rs 8,370 crore for 2021-22, as compared to the Rs 39,038 crore budget of the BMC, Indian Express reported.

The 23 adjoining villages merged in PMC limits are Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budhruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi.

