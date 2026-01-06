Uttar Pradesh draft voter list: What to do if your name is not on the list? According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, the draft electoral roll retains the names of 12.55 crore voters, accounting for 81.3 per cent of the total 15.44 crore registered voters in the state.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission has released the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, triggering concern among voters whose names are missing from the rolls. With over 2.89 crore names deleted in the state, election officials have urged citizens to immediately verify their details and file objections where required.

Over 2.8 crore names dropped in draft roll

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, the draft electoral roll retains the names of 12.55 crore voters, accounting for 81.3 per cent of the total 15.44 crore registered voters in the state. The remaining names were removed for reasons ranging from permanent migration and deaths to duplication and untraceable voters.

Of the deletions, 2.17 crore voters were found to have permanently shifted, while 46.23 lakh names were removed due to reported deaths. Another 25.47 lakh voters were either found to have duplicate voter IDs or could not be traced.

What to do if your name is missing

Voters whose names do not appear in the draft list can seek inclusion by filling out Form 6. Objections and correction requests can be submitted until February 6, either online or offline through booth-level officers (BLOs). “Checking the draft list is the first step. Voters have one month to raise objections or request corrections,” Rinwa said.

Which form to fill and when

Form 6: For inclusion of a new name if it is missing from the draft roll

Form 7: To request deletion of a name, including in cases of death or incorrect inclusion

Form 8: To correct details or update information such as address changes

Election officials clarified that objections can also be raised against names that have been wrongly included in the draft roll. If found valid, such names may be removed after due verification. For voters marked as “untraceable or missing,” the Election Commission has laid down stricter requirements. Such individuals must submit proof of inclusion in the 2003 Special Intensive Revision list or any other document prescribed by the ECI to get their names restored.

How to check your name in the draft list

Voters can verify their details through multiple channels: