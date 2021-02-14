Image Source : INDIA TV Pulwama part-2 foiled: Inside details revealed by J-K Police

Averting a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have detected a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near a crowded general bus stand area in Jammu. Officials said terrorists were planning to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh said they had inputs about terror groups planning an attack on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. "We were on a high alert as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Last night we arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6-6.5 kgs of IED from his possession," he told reporters Sunday afternoon.

Last night, we also recovered 15 small IEDs and 6 pistols from Samba, Singh said.

The arrested accused revealed during the probe that he studies in Chandigarh and had received a message from Pakistan's Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here, said.

The cop told the media that Sohail was given three-four target locations to place the IED, after which he was supposed to take a flight to Srinagar where an Over Ground Worker of Al Badr Tanzeem named Athar Shakeel Khan would have received him.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) who was wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Bari Brahmana area of Samba on Saturday. Earlier on February 6, self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), Hidayatullah Malik, alias "Hasnain", was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu.

Two years ago on this day, at least 40 jawans were martyred in a dastardly terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama.

