Govt issues notification: President's rule imposed in Puducherry, assembly kept under suspended animation

The government on Thursday issued a notification imposing President's rule in Puducherry while the assembly will be kept under suspended animation. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, said the decision was taken after the president received a report from the administrator of the Union Territory of Puducherry on February 22.

It said after considering the report and other information received by him, the president was satisfied that a situation had arisen in which the administration of the Union Territory of Puducherry could not carry on in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963).

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 51 of the Act and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I (a) suspend, until the constitution of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, in relation to the said Union Territory of Puducherry...," the notification said.

The president also suspended the operation of various provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963), thus imposing central rule in Puducherry.

The notification also said the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is placed under suspended animation.

Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.

Meanwhile, Narayanasamy cautioned the voters against supporting the alliance comprising BJP, AINRC and AIADMK in the coming assembly polls and claimed these parties would have no qualms to merge the Union Territory with Tamil Nadu.

