Puducherry Lt Governor, Chief Minister extend Diwali greetings

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders of various political parties on Saturday extended Deepavali greetings to people of the Union Territory.

In her message, Bedi said "Deepavali also known as the festival of lights is the most widely celebrated festival across the country and worldwide by the Indian diaspora."

She called upon the people to celebrate the festival "responsibly by keeping the environment pollution-free."

The Chief Minister devoted a big chunk of his message to make a veiled attack on the Lt Governor.

He said that the hallmark of good governance was to ensure promotion of well-being of the people.

Narayanasamy said his expectation was that all should extend cooperation for implementation of welfare schemes without putting any obstacles.

He said the victory of the ruling Congress in the recent by-election to the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat "is a gift of people to us and a strong recognition of our services to ameliorate the lot of the people."

Ministers A Namassivayam, M O H F Shah Jahan, M Kandasamy, AINRC leader N Rangasamy and AIADMK leader A Anbalagan were among those who greeted the people.

