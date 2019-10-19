Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Kiran Bedi 'misusing' her position and 'thwarting' welfare schemes: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday charged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with "misusing" her position and "thwarting" welfare schemes without adhering to procedures.

Talking to media on the sidelines of a motor cycle rally canvassing support for the Congress nominee in the October 21 by poll to Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat he said, "whenever the Lt Governor received any petition from the public on any issue she should forward it to the concerned Minister and not take any decision arbitrarily."

Referring to Bedi's comments on DMK Chief's objection to her style of functioning, the Chief Minister said, "what Stalin said during his poll campaign here recently against Lt Governor for taking a negative stand against decisions of the government is absolutely true..."

The Lt Governor refuted the reported criticism by Stalin that she attemptedto transfer a piece of land in the island in Yanam to Andhra Pradesh.

She also pointed out in her whatsapp message on Saturday that Stalin should visit Yanam and see for himself the violations in construction of the structures on the island there, by the Narayanasamy-led government. Narayanasamy said the Lt Governor should refrain from

making such remarks in response to "fully factual comments made by the DMK president against her.

He alleged that the Lt Governor had held a meeting with the person who filed a case in the Andhra Pradesh High court challenging the construction of structures on the island in Yanam, by the territorial government, during her recent visit to the region.

Noting that the matter relating to the island issue and construction of structures violating environmental laws was now pending disposal in AP High court, he said the meeting with the petitioner by Bedi a clear case of "contempt of court".

"It is the duty of Lt Governor to refer any issue coming to her notice to the concerned Minister and she should not decide the matter arbitrarily and hence she is violating procedures misusing her position and authority," he said.

Narayanasamy further said a case of contempt of court would be filed against Bedi in the Madras High court for making comments on the construction of structures by his government in the island in Yanam. Seeking to know whether Bedi was the Lt Governor of Puducherry or Governor of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said she should not take any "arbitrary" decision on issues relating to Puducherry.