Puducherry extends COVID lockdown upto June 21 with additional relaxations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Puducherry extends COVID lockdown upto June 21

Puducherry government has announced the extension of COVID-induced lockdown up to June 21 with additional relaxations. According to an order issued by Secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation Ashok Kumar, night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am till June 21. According to the Union Health Ministry, Puducherry has 5,331 active cases of COVID-19.

Here's what will be eased/restricted

Restaurants and bar facilities within the hotels, lodges and guest houses and also other standalone eateries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am upto 5 pm by strictly abiding COVID appropriate behaviour

Distilleries/breweries have been permitted to function by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) already issued by the Government pertaining to COVID-19 safety protocols

Tea shops and juice shops have also been permitted to operate from 9 am upto 5 pm by strictly following COVID appropriate behaviour in/in front of their premises

Marriage related gatherings will be permitted but with guests not exceeding 25

Funeral or last rites are permitted with participants not exceeding 20

Industrial establishments, manufacturing centres and construction activities are permitted under specific guidelines

Only retail liquor including Arrack vends are allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm

All private offices shall function from 9 am to 6 pm by following COVID appropriate behaviour and ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible staff

Latest India News