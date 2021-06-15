Puducherry extends COVID lockdown upto June 21 with additional relaxations

Puducherry government has announced the extension of COVID-induced lockdown up to June 21 with additional relaxations. According to an order issued by Secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation Ashok Kumar, night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am till June 21. According to the Union Health Ministry, Puducherry has 5,331 active cases of COVID-19.
Here's what will be eased/restricted
- Restaurants and bar facilities within the hotels, lodges and guest houses and also other standalone eateries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am upto 5 pm by strictly abiding COVID appropriate behaviour
- Distilleries/breweries have been permitted to function by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) already issued by the Government pertaining to COVID-19 safety protocols
- Tea shops and juice shops have also been permitted to operate from 9 am upto 5 pm by strictly following COVID appropriate behaviour in/in front of their premises
- Marriage related gatherings will be permitted but with guests not exceeding 25
- Funeral or last rites are permitted with participants not exceeding 20
- Industrial establishments, manufacturing centres and construction activities are permitted under specific guidelines
- Only retail liquor including Arrack vends are allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm
- All private offices shall function from 9 am to 6 pm by following COVID appropriate behaviour and ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible staff