Image Source : PTI Puducherry Class 12 board exam 2021 cancelled

Puducherry Class 12 board exam 2021: The Puducherry government on Monday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams for Plus Two students. The decision was taken in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the evaluation criteria is yet to be declared. According to the official order issued today, the Plus Two Public Examination 2021 has been cancelled in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The decision has come following the cancellation of TN HSE Exam 2021 for Class 12 students announced. As the Union Territory doesn’t have its own state board, all the schools in UT are affiliated with the Tamil Nadu education board. Therefore, with the cancellation of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam 2021, the Puducherry exam order was imperative.

Apart from Union Territory of Puducherry, several states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat have also decided to follow the central government’s footstep in their decision regarding the cancellation of board exams.

Earlier on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the TN HSE Exam 2021 and announced that a committee would be set up to decide the assessment criterion for the class 12 students. The committee will be headed by School Education Department’s principal secretary.

Latest Education News