Image Source : PTI Puducherry CM gifts onions to women party workers on Sonia Gandhi's birthday

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday gifted onions to Congress' women workers as part of the birthday celebrations of interim party President Sonia Gandhi. The gifting of onions was a mark of protest against the Central government's inaction over high onion prices. The onions packed in plastic covers were given to women workers at the Congress party's headquarters in Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy charged the Central government of failing to control onion prices, which have skyrocketed, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue.

He said when there was a hike in onion prices during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the government took the necessary steps to keep prices under check.

