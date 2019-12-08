Image Source : PTI/FILE Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in wake of rising cases of assaults on women

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on Monday in the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women's security, sources said. Gandhi will turn 73 on Monday. She has decided not to celebrate her birthday as she is saddened by rape incidents and assaults on women in various parts if the country, sources told PTI.

Gandhi's decision to not celebrate her birthday comes after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

Assaults on women have also been reported from other parts of the country, sparking outrage among the people over the incidents.

Also Read: 2 AMU students booked for questionable post on Babri demolition

Also Read: Almost every day, a Bihar kid gets rescued from the clutches of traffickers: NCRB